‘Beautiful girl’: Mum’s heartache over daughter’s murder

THE grieving mum of a young Cape York woman brutally bashed to death by her "angry, selfish, unthinking" partner has told of their family's heartache.

Bonita Claudie, 22, died on the bathroom floor of the Old Mapoon house she shared with long-term de facto Soan Koko on October 12, 2018 after he repeatedly, drunkenly beat her during a sustained attack at various locations throughout that night.

She was found with 38 injuries to her tiny 50kg frame, including multiple broken ribs and head injuries.

Koko was jailed for life after being found guilty of her murder on Thursday by a jury who deliberated for five hours.

Ms Claudie's mum Margaret penned an emotional victim impact statement which was read out in the Cairns Supreme Court, speaking of her family's distress over the death of her "beautiful girl".

"She should have had her whole life ahead of her," Margaret Claudie's statement said.

"I think about and miss her every day.

"What happened to her was very, very wrong.

"Our lives can never be the same and that makes the grief worse."

Justice Jim Henry labelled Koko's attack on his far-younger partner an "inexplicable level of violence and outrage".

"With your angry, selfish, unthinking actions you have ended a human life and deprived many loved ones of a future with Bonita Zeanna Claudie," he said.

Justice Henry said there was no suggestion Koko had pre-planned the killing, but formed intent to murder in the "heat of a drunken moment".

During the four-day trial the court heard witnesses saw Koko abusing Ms Claudie, including bashing her head into the dashboard of her car.

The court was told the pair had been drinking heavily and she had a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.21 per cent, which likely contributed to her death.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Beautiful girl': Mum's heartache over daughter's brutal murder