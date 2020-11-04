Beauty empire within reach for Granite Belt artist

NEXT BUSINESS: Jessica Jannenga reveals her master plan to build a beauty empire right here on the Granite Belt.

STANTHORPE beautician Jessica Jannenga has wasted no time expanding her beauty empire, launching her second product in less than a year.

The 18-piece set of makeup brushes, including beauty blender and makeup brush cleaner, are ones Mrs Jannenga has been working on for the past 18-months.

“It was the first product out of everything that I wanted to do but also the hardest,” Mrs Jannenga said.

The vegan brushes follow the launch her brand JLuxi’s magnetic and strip lashes in June.

Mrs Jannenga said the struggle to find the perfect brush had inspired her to create her own.

“I’ve already had to buy brushes and it’s hard to find good quality and ones that are perfect for all the different types of looks that I do as a professional makeup artist,” she said.

“My own collection is one that I can use on my clients and myself and put them into their own little kit and that way I don’t need any others.”

The 18-piece vegan friendly brush set has just been added to JLuxi Beauty.

While the product only launched last night, Mrs Jannenga said she was overwhelmed by the support she had received locally and nationally.

“I was in tears last night because people were actually buying them,” she said.

“I’ve got a lot of support locally, which is amazing, but I’m finding that I’ve got orders all over Australia and a lot from Victoria.

“And that’s the thing, I’m trying to spend a lot of time growing my brand because I want people to see these products.”

Mrs Jannenga has already started working on the next JLuxi product.

“I have so many ideas and I want to jump to them all right now but for the moment I’m working on an eyeshadow pallet,” she said.

“I don’t want to go to big too quickly and have products sitting here; I want to make sure I do things gradually.”

To see more of the JLuxi Beauty products, click here.

Makeup artist Jessica Jannenga has been in the industry for more than 10-years.

