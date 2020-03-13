Beckinsale’s horrific Weinstein encounter

Kate Beckinsale has revealed how Harvey Weinstein launched into a foul-mouthed attack when she wore a pants suit on the red carpet, raging that she had dressed like a lesbian.

The British actress starred in Weinstein's 2001 movie Serendipity, in which she and John Cusack played star-crossed lovers.

However, in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Wednesday night - just hours after the convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years behind bars - Beckinsale revealed how the former producer allegedly called her a "c**t" after she failed to wear a tight-fitting dress for the movie's premiere.

In her post, Beckinsale said it was a "huge relief" that Weinstein was headed to prison as she shared photos of them at the premiere of Serendipity in October 2001, "mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking".

She recalled that the cast and crew had initially refused to have the red carpet event.

"(It) felt like the most insensitive, tone-deaf, disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted."

The morning after the premiere, Beckinsale claimed, Weinstein invited her to a "playdate" at his house for his two young daughters.

But things soon went downhill when a "livid" Weinstein started screaming at her for wearing a pants suit the night before, she said.

"I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake," Beckinsale wrote. "He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake you're a** you shake your t*ts you do not go down it looking like a f***ing lesbian you stupid f***ing c**t.' The shock made me burst into tears."

Beckinsale with John Cusack in a scene from Serendipity.

She continued: "That was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony. But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to (Weinstein) for years, insidiously and seeming irreversible.

"Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behaviour in this and any other industry."

Weinstein was charged on counts of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

Beckinsale has often spoken of her relationship with Weinstein, formerly one of Hollywood's most powerful men.

In 2017, she recounted how she first met him at age 17 - when she went to a meeting with him and he answered the door in his bathrobe.

"A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realised he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not," she said.

Beckinsale went on to write that she "said no to him professionally many times over the years". She said he screamed at her, called her a c**t, and made "threats". Other times, she said, he joked about her consistent rejection.

Beckinsale ended her Wednesday night post with a call to end "all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever".

