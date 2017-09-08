22°
News

Becoming a role model on top of the list

FIRST TIME LUCKY: Bec Lane is looking forward to entering her first Rodeo Queen Quest in October.
FIRST TIME LUCKY: Bec Lane is looking forward to entering her first Rodeo Queen Quest in October. Contributed
Sean Teuma
by

THE WARWICK Rodeo Queen pageant is not necessarily a competition but more a measure of how much you can grow as a person, according to entrant Bec Lane.

Miss Lane, 19, said it was about providing a role model for young women.

"In this generation today, a lot of people see not winning as failure, instead of how far you've come,” Miss Lane said.

If things went to plan, Miss Lane said she would have entered next year, however her experiences this year brought that forward.

"I went to the meetings in January, and saw how committed everybody was,” she said.

"So much effort goes in behind the scenes, and I want to be able to give back to people that have given so much.”

Miss Lane will be accompanied by Merv Mangan's horse Sally for rodeo duties, and said he was a major reason for where she is today.

"Merv has been one of my biggest supporters and he has done so much for me,” she said.

"He helped me get into riding and has taught me everything I know.”

Warwick Daily News
Musical treat in Warwick on Sunday

Musical treat in Warwick on Sunday

The Groovy Grannies are hosting Music on Mardon this Sunday with proceeds to go to the Toowoomba Hospice.

TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

Many have taken to social media to demand answers

Young riders ready for local rodeo fun

Junior riders will show off their rodeo skills at the first junior rodeo stand-alone event hosted by the Australian Professional Rodeo Association at the Warwick Showgrounds this weekend.

APRA to host first junior rodeo event

Talented pianist at winery concert

SWEET MUSIC: Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at Robert Channon Wines.

Roman Rudnytsky brings international acclaim to Granite Belt

Local Partners