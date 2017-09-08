Becoming a role model on top of the list

FIRST TIME LUCKY: Bec Lane is looking forward to entering her first Rodeo Queen Quest in October.

THE WARWICK Rodeo Queen pageant is not necessarily a competition but more a measure of how much you can grow as a person, according to entrant Bec Lane.

Miss Lane, 19, said it was about providing a role model for young women.

"In this generation today, a lot of people see not winning as failure, instead of how far you've come,” Miss Lane said.

If things went to plan, Miss Lane said she would have entered next year, however her experiences this year brought that forward.

"I went to the meetings in January, and saw how committed everybody was,” she said.

"So much effort goes in behind the scenes, and I want to be able to give back to people that have given so much.”

Miss Lane will be accompanied by Merv Mangan's horse Sally for rodeo duties, and said he was a major reason for where she is today.

"Merv has been one of my biggest supporters and he has done so much for me,” she said.

"He helped me get into riding and has taught me everything I know.”