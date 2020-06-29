Bedroom burned down, baby on board, and help on the way

ON A ROLL: Amy Walters and Toby More finally have a place to stay after their caravan arrived this morning.

The smell of smoke lingers in the home of Warwick couple Amy Walters and Toby More, more than three weeks after a fire tore through their bedroom and consumed everything in its path.

The family lost all of their belongings, from their bedding to children’s toys to tool boxes, when a heater from Bunnings Warehouse allegedly melted off its wall mount.

In the wake of the disaster, Amy and Toby, together with their children, moved into the main house on the Rosehill Rd property with housemates Shaelee McKandie and Darryl Stewart and their children.

“It’s been really challenging,” Shaelee said.

“I’m 34 weeks pregnant and I’ve been sleeping on a fold-out couch in the lounge.

“My eldest daughter is traumatised, she wakes up during the night crying, saying the fire is coming.”

Several members of the Warwick community were moved to help the two families, who had only recently moved to town.

Their story reminded Warwick volunteer Monica Ward about an awful situation she had gone through, long ago, when she had received donations she couldn’t eat.

“When you lose everything you have, you don’t have a pair of scissors, or a tin opener, or anything,” Ms Ward said.

“You have to start from scratch.”

Ms Ward thought it was “terrible” for the couple to face the impending birth of their child without any of the basics, so turned toward her network of local charities.

“They needed whatever help they could get, and we had a lot of stuff leftover from the bushfires and the drought,” Ms Ward said.

With Ms Ward’s assistance, donations poured in, of children’s clothes, toys and books. Fundraising efforts, from both individuals and the Lions Club, enabled the couple to purchase a caravan and baby supplies.

The two families were blown away.

“The community here is completely different from (where we moved from),” Shaelee said.

“If this same thing had happened there, we’d be told to just get off our arses and get a job.”

“They’re very grateful to everyone who helped out, and they told me they wanted to say thank you for the support they received,” Ms Ward said.

The caravan will be parked on the property while the burned out room, which was housed in a shed, is knocked down and replaced.

“It will be expensive, and we need to come up with the money for it first,” Shaelee said.

“The caravan will be awesome though, it means Amy and Toby have somewhere to live and I have my room back.”

Readers who wish to further assist the families can make donations to Amy and Tom’s trust at the Warwick Credit Union.