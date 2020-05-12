Menu
News

Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

12th May 2020 10:02 AM
BEEF City has once again been delisted as an export abattoir by China, as tensions between Australia and China ramp up.

The Weekly Times, a sister publication to The Daily News, has reported Beef City is one of four Australian abattoirs delisted by China, meaning products from the facility can't be imported into China. 

Beef City, which is owned by JBS Australia, processes about 1134 cattle a day. 

Trade tensions have been rising with China in recent weeks after Australia started lobbying for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

China has also in recent weeks threatened to place an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley exports to the country. 

In April, China's ambassador to Australia, Jingye Cheng, questioned whether the Chinese people would want to eat Australian beef given Australia's push for a COVID-19 investigation. 

"The Chinese public is frustrated, dismayed and disappointed with what Australia is doing now," Mr Jingye said at the time. 

"Maybe also the ordinary people will say why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?"

It's not the first time China has delisted Beef City as an exporter, with the facility one of six delisted for three months back in 2016.

More to come.

