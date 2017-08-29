Beekeepers buzzing after formation of group

HARD WORKERS: The bees haven't taken a break over winter.

THE news is enough to make Winnie the Pooh dance with joy.

The Amateur Beekeepers Association Southern Downs has recently been formed, and a key person in the introduction of the group has been John Craig.

A familiar face around town, Mr Craig said that the direction of the profession for both amateurs and their more experienced counterparts was exciting.

"Interest has been strong, and we've had good attendance averages at our monthly meetings,” Mr Craig said.

"People are asking about how they can go about getting some of their own bees, as well as operating a hive.

"Currently we have a list that continues to grow of keen enthusiasts that are nearing readiness to house their first bees.”

Mr Craig said earning sub-branch status under the Queensland Beekeepers Association had a number of benefits.

"Initially we wanted to conduct field days which would give people a proper hands-on feel for what it is like,” he said.

"The QBA informed us that it was best to form an association, which we have.

"We know fall under their constitution, insurance and auditing, which is a real bonus for us.”

For people with an interest in beekeeping, now was the time to get involved, Mr Craig said.

"There's been so much honey from the bees,” he said.

"We've never experienced a winter like it before.

"They're working as if it is summer, which is a good sign as we head into spring and summer.”

The September meeting of the Amateur Beekeepers Association Southern Downs will be held at the QCWA building in Grafton St on September 11 at 7pm, with free entry for those signed up, and a gold-coin donation for those who haven't.