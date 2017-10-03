Begging sky for big rain

HOPEFUL: Warwick farmer Bill Gross is hoping the region will receive a good soaking before the summer heat begins.

RAIN has been a welcome sight over the past two days in Warwick, but local producers are looking to the skies and praying for more.

Just 0.2mm of rain fell during September, which usually sees an average rainfall of 37mm.

Between 5-15mm of rain was expected to fall both yesterday and today in Warwick, in a month that usually sees 69mm of rain.

Warwick farmer and grazier Bill Gross said about 3-4 inches of rain was needed in the next few weeks to truly soak the ground and fill waterways.

"I hope we can get some, we're really desperate," he said.

"It's devastating, it's the driest it's been for many, many years."

Mr Gross said the moist conditions were a good start.

"It'll be a help to some crops, like barley and wheat crops, and (it'll) freshen the lucerne paddocks up," he said.

"I hope the next change is better than this one for us.

"We've sort of missed out on it."

Flash flood warnings hit parts of northern Queensland yesterday, from Bundaberg to Noosa heads.

Rob Lindsay from St Andrews dairy farm at Glengallan said the property was waiting for rain to plant grain and corn for silage.

"We're hoping this weather that's up the north of us will come here and give us a bit of rain," he said.

September was 3.2 degrees hotter than usual as the average temperature climbed to 26.6 degrees.

Last Thursday saw Warwick break the record for hottest September day, with a top of 36.6 degrees.

Mr Lindsay was hopeful temperatures would not be as extreme as last summer.

"We don't want days continually over 40, it's hard on everything," he said.

"If we keep getting rain and without flooding then we're looking pretty good.

"Hopefully this is the start of a pretty good summer."

Mr Gross was concerned high heat, combined with a return to dry conditions, could cause significant issues for farmers relying on dam water and have flow-on effects for consumers.

"We're looking at very high grain prices...A lot of the crops the yield is very low, that's all we're looking to," he said.