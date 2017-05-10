'Being the best mum I possibly could be'

WHEN Nerelle Goodwin would dream of having children, she could never have imagined the struggles, heartache and pure joy motherhood would bring to her life.

She and husband David met in 1975 and four years later welcomed their first son Jamie, followed by Kurt three years later.

Two years later, Carl was born and the Goodwin family was complete.

But when young Carl was two years old, the Goodwins noticed something wasn't right and their youngest son was soon diagnosed with having a disability.

"His speech wasn't developing at all, so we went to see a doctor in Toowoomba,” Mrs Goodwin said.

"His diagnosis was not positive at all, he said nothing could be done.

"Carl's disabilities don't fit into any bracket.

"He can't speak and has intellectual disabilities, but he's come so far.”

Mrs Goodwin said she was initially devastated.

"I suppose I spent a bit of time on the thought Carl would miss out on so much,” she said.

"But I couldn't have been further from the truth.

"Now I know that there's been no loss at all; Carl is Carl and any loss of freedom or enjoyment is merely perceived by us or others, but not Carl.

"He lives his life to the absolute fullest.”

Mr Goodwin said you would struggle to find a more dedicated mum than his wife.

"At first she thought Carl's disabilities were somehow her fault,” he said.

"She asked me that a lot early on but these things happen and there's no rhyme or reason for it.

"She's a top mum, she raised three wonderful successful boys and still had time to play all the sport she did and volunteering.

"Her time was endless for her boys, and it still is.”

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE: Nerelle Goodwin with her youngest son, Carl. Jonno Colfs

Mrs Goodwin said looking back she saw what a privilege it was to be a mum to her boys.

"I can do that now I have more time to reflect,” she said.

"At the time though, you just get in and do it, you don't think about it.

"Carl was always just one of the boys and was treated as such.

"When people ask what kind of effect Carl had on our lives I tell them honestly he's done nothing but make us stronger, more loving and caring.”