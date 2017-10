BELFLYER has taken out a second win in the Warwick Credit Union Cup.

Jockey Benjamin Looker nabbed the second win in a row for trainer John Shelton, beating out Rhyme Nor Rhythm and Zip to the Moon in second and third places.

The six-year-old gelding won the 1500m namesake race in 2016 at the helm of jockey Ric McMahon for trainer Neville Petersen.