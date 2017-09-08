Belief in Warwick wins award

SUE Hoffman has been at the helm of the Warwick Motor Inn for 11 years but couldn't be prouder of her business than she is right now.

Mrs Hoffman took out the Hospitality and Tourism award at the recent Warwick Business Excellence awards and puts the win down to doing everything she can for her customers.

"It's something we've been working really hard at,” she said.

"It's never been a case of the customer signing in, taking their money and then shoving them in a room.

"Every single person who works here takes great pride in their work, in the presentation of the motel and all with a large focus on team work.”

Mrs Hoffman said her staff had to know their stuff.

"We're almost like a small tourist information centre if you like,” she said.

"Everyone who comes through that door wants to know where to eat, what to see and do while they're here.

"So we need to know what we're talking about.”

Mrs Hoffman said they gave all their guests recommendations and sights to see and things to do.

"Queen Mary Falls, our lovely sandstone buildings, Morgan Park, the wineries and orchards,” she said.

"The list is endless and when we send people out on excursions and they return at the end of the day, they're full of praise and more often than not those people will come back to stay in Warwick.

"I want all my staff to be happy, attentive and pleasant and always make the effort to help however they can.”

Mrs Hoffman said she had many repeat customers.

"Like other motels in the area, we have our workers that come to town and stay and we do whatever we can to help them and make this like a home away from home,” she said.

"Their needs will be different to our visitors and tourists, but that's what this is all about. Making sure we listen to the individual needs of our customers.”

Mrs Hoffman said the motel had changed immensely in her time in charge.

"It's been a continual process of improvement,” she said.

"The place has had a complete makeover and it really never stops.

"As well as that the internet and online booking has made such a difference to the way we interact with the majority of our guests.”

Mrs Hoffman said she would keep on smiling.

"I really believe in this area. I think it has so much to offer and I want to share that with everyone who comes to town.

"I think Warwick has a very bright future and we need to nurture our tourism and make sure people keep coming back to enjoy what we have to offer.”