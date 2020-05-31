Bellamy's fury after Raiders' 'night out'

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: George Williams of the Raiders gets by Cameron Munster of the Storm during the round three NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on May 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: George Williams of the Raiders gets by Cameron Munster of the Storm during the round three NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on May 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Canberra Raiders have announced themselves as the premiership favourites with a commanding 22-6 win over the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne.

The Raiders were in control of the game for most of clash, after scoring two early tries and coming up with big plays at important times.

The Storm made seven line breaks but other than Dale Finucane's try just before half-time, weren't able to get over the line.

Desperate defence and a dogged attitude kept the Storm at bay, flexing the muscles that has many believing the green machine will be tough to beat in 2020.

And with new face George Williams doing everything in the win over the Storm, the 25-year-old Englishman is set to take the NRL by storm with Melbourne the first ones to feel it.

He can set up tries, having floated the perfect ball for Nick Cotric's try, while he cut through the line to set up Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

But he's shown he also has it in defence - and Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will know all about it.

Coming off a scrum, Williams wasn't fooled by the dummy and poleaxed the Storm fullback.

Social media was quick to get behind the brilliant performance from the new Raiders half.

I know there’s gonna be a lot English folk tuned into @SkySportsRL watching #NRLStormRaiders ... Your boy George Williams is having a whale of a game!! — Ashton Sims (@ashtonsims26) May 30, 2020

At half-time, Cooper Cronk was all about the Englishman's skills.

"This is the try for me, Williams gets across Bromwich and puts Munster under pressure and then a terrific ball over the top for Cotric," Cronk said of Williams' first try assist.

"George Williams is on fire and he is setting them up."

Greg Alexander added: "He has certainly made a statement. Two try assists and some brilliant individual play to open up the Melbourne Storm. It is a pretty big test Melbourne in Melbourne in your third game and he has handled it beautifully."

And the UK was taking notice with England Rugby League sharing that Williams was trending on Twitter.

It's the first time the Raiders have won three games to open a season since 2005 and also Canberra's third straight win in Melbourne.

The Storm struggled to adapt to the new rule for ruck infringements.

They also did themselves no favours in the second half with their poor completion rate leaving coach Craig Bellamy fuming from the coaches box.

"I was a little bit embarrassed by that performance to be quite honest," Bellamy began his post-match press conference. "We knew we were playing a really good team tonight. They're tough, they're professional and we just didn't match that.

"In the second half we could have played there all night and not scored a try, we never looked like scoring a try in the second half so that was really disappointing. We were a long way away from doing the things we practiced to do. We certainly need a little mentality adjustment.

Craig Bellamy reacts in the coaches box after a Raiders try.

"We knew were playing a good side, we knew it was going to be a tough game but it was one-sided and we didn't really make it a competition at all to be honest."

He also had some words for the "disorganised" attack that has continued from the first two games of the season, while he added he was "disappointed with the efforts" of his charges.

Bellamy has called out his team in previous years, lighting a fire under the team and bouncing back with a win, a trend the Storm mentor hopes will continue.

Melbourne's fate was sealed with six minutes remaining when centre Justin Olam looked certain to score before second-rower Joe Tapine managed to flip him on to his back keeping the ball off the ground.

Tapine was then rewarded with a 79th minute try, winning the race to kick into the in-goal by Cotric.

- with AAP

Originally published as Bellamy's fury after Raiders' 'night out'

England’s George Williams having an absolute night out for Canberra. #NRL — James Whaling (@jjwhaling) May 30, 2020

Oh how good was that pass from Williams!! @RaidersCanberra Absolute cracker #NRLStormRaiders #NRL — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) May 30, 2020

@SuperLeague thanks for sending #GEORGEWILLIAMS to the @NRL the kid is a star. — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) May 30, 2020