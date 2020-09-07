Beloved camping spot reopens

SCENIC LOCALE: Now campers can enjoy the serenity of Connolly Dam again.

SPRING campers have rejoiced over news the popular overnight camping spot at Connolly Dam is now reopening.

The campgrounds, which opened on Friday, will operate under the same COVID Safe Industry Plan as Washpool Campgrounds, and will include a limit on numbers and strict social distancing regulations.

Commercial Services councillor Cynthia McDonald welcomed the move, as more campers flocked to our scenic region.

“Our staff have been reviewing how the COVID Safe Industry Plan has been operating at Washpool and are very happy with the way it has been accepted by the campers. Connolly Dam has now had all appropriate signage erected and additional hand sanitising units installed and is good to go,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming local and visitors back to the Connolly Dam and encourage everyone to continue to follow the rules and practice social distancing.”

The campgrounds will reopen under the following guidelines:

There will be a minimum of 15m between campsites.

Contact details of campers will be required for contact tracing purposes.

Social distancing of 1.5m applies.

Wall mounted sanitiser dispensers have been installed.

Numbers of campers permitted in each campsite will be restricted in line with the COVID Safe Industry Plan.