HAPPY RETIREMENT: Happy Pig Farm owners Paul and Gail Gillis and pig Freckles.
Business

Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

Tessa Flemming
3rd Dec 2020 3:34 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
WHEN Happy Pig Farm owner Paul and Gail Gillis purchased a “rundown, derelict” farm in 2012, they saw its “good bones” — the rest was simply “serendipitous.”

Ever since the pair turned the Stanthorpe spot into a farmstay in 2015, it’s become one of the most well-known agritourism ventures on the Southern Downs.

But now, in their 70s, the time has finally come for the pair to move onto the next stage of life, retirement.

“We’ve done what we set out to do, had a wonderful time and been challenged in a way most never get to do in this stage of their lives,” Mrs Gillis said.

But we want the next stage to be fun, relaxing, carefree and spontaneous.”

Happy Pig Farm owner Paul Gillis with their organic meats.
The past five years have not been without their challenges, as the couple adapted and thought outside the box to thrive in drought, fire and coronavirus.

“We started doing paddock to plate, owning sheep — everything we could think of doing we did to stay afloat. And the thing is, we have stayed afloat and the diversity of business has helped that,” Mrs Gillis said.

“We have always managed to keep head above water by being creative and innovative.”

For the pair, it was the happy ending to half a decade of happiness.

“For me, I loved the creative challenge of doing something extraordinary with this time of my life,” Mrs Gillis said.

“For Paul, he got the farm he’s alway wanted.

“We’re living the dream, but we’ve got more dreams now.”

The business is priced at $795,000.

For more information about the sale, head here or contact 0417 002 352 or 0417 002 351.

