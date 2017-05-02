Beloved pet bird stolen in Warwick

MISSING LOKI: Megan King (centre) with daughters Tessa, 1, (left) and Samantha, 3, sit with their dog Todd who people have also tried to coax from the yard.

MEGAN King's weekend took a grim turn on Sunday morning, when she woke up to discover that her rainbow lorikeet, Loki, had disappeared.

"It was quiet. She talks to you. Every morning she whistles and she calls out and she'd sing. But it was quiet so I knew something was up,” Mrs King said.

"I thought maybe she'd died or something and that's why she was quiet. But when I went out there, there was just no bird. The door was shut but it wasn't locked so that's how I knew someone stole her.”

Mrs King believes money could have been a motivator.

"Parrots are worth a bit of money. Especially her, she was hand raised so she'd be worth at least $300,” she said.

"You can always make money out of birds, they're always worth something.

"I'm very annoyed that people don't take into consideration I've got kids. A three-year-old who's upset that she hasn't got a bird anymore. I'm just sick of it.”

This isn't the first time Mrs King has had a run-in with pet thieves. She said about three years ago she had a breeding pair of rainbow lorikeets and a rosella go missing. Her American staffy, Todd, has also been a target.

"I caught someone trying to coax him out of my yard. They took off as soon as they saw me,” Mrs King said.

"They opened the gate and were calling out to try and get him to follow them.”

Mrs King is now investigating security cameras and a sensor light to try to protect her pets from harm. She's also notified pet shops and vets of Loki's disappearance and is planning to take pictures to the police.

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said stolen animals were not reported often.

"It's certainly not a regular thing in Warwick,” she said.

Mrs King thinks there is a very small chance of getting Loki back, but there's no doubt the bird will be missed.

"People say it's just an animal but it's not, she's part of the family,” she said.