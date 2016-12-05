36°
Beloved Scots PGC teachers say farewell

Molly Glassey | 5th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
SAD FAREWELL: Noela Ensbey, Lou Keevers and Liz Bowen have left their legacy at Scots PGC.
SAD FAREWELL: Noela Ensbey, Lou Keevers and Liz Bowen have left their legacy at Scots PGC. Molly Glassey

THREE of Scots PGC College's most loved, and longest serving teachers have hung up their hats, and not without a few tears.

Prep teacher Lou Keevers, maths teacher Noela Ensbey and head of english Liz Bowen have spent over 80 combined years at the school, and they were farewelled by friends and fellow teachers last week.

Mrs Keevers said she looked forward to sticking around in Warwick, and trading in the world of education for something "new and exciting”.

"I'll be going on to something else, but what, I'm not too sure,” she laughed.

As for Mrs Ensbey she's set for a new life of sand and salt water, with plans of moving to Hervey Bay with her husband.

She looked back on her time at Scots PGC as one filled with memories that she experienced as both a parent and teacher.

"It's just like a big family,” Mrs Ensbey said.

Mrs Bowen agreed.

"Lou taught my youngest boy in grade one, and Noela taught him maths,” the retired head of english said.

"It's that lovely family feel of working here and I've really enjoyed it all.”

Mrs Bowen, who taught at the school for 32 years, said she came to Warwick after her husband was appointed director of the TAFE.

"After about six months, the head of english retired, and I got her job,” she said.

"That was really good!

"I started teaching in 1967, that's 50 years, and that is why I'm retiring.”

Mrs Bowen will be putting her feet up at her family's farm at Massie.

Scots marketing officer Judi Haidley said there was little doubt the three teachers were leaving behind a huge legacy, having changed the lives of students who sat in their classes

"The years these three teachers have spent imparting the right skills and knowledge onto the students,” she said.

"There is no doubt to say that they have always been open-minded, generous, knowledgeable, modest, courageous, responsible and highly respected teachers.

"It gives me great pleasure to say that we must recognise, respect and appreciate all the valuable skills and knowledge these teachers have imparted onto the students and to thank them for all their efforts and hard work.”

