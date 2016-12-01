Beloved St Mary's staff member retires

LONG SERVICE: Monica Hounslow farewells St Mary's after 28 years. With her are three of her grand-nieces Molly Cullen, Annie Hume and Megan Blake, as well as Kye Lawler and Fletcher Tate-Roche.

AFTER 28 years of stellar service to St Mary's School in Warwick, Monica Hounslow is calling it a day.

Over the years Mrs Hounslow has done myriad different jobs, worked with hundreds of teachers and thousands of children.

Mrs Hounslow has been a teacher's aide, a library aide and administration staff member during her time at St Mary's and

said she would miss the school.

"I've really enjoyed my time here,” she said.

"It's been wonderful working with so many children over the years.

"I have always been shown great respect by the kids and have had lots of support from the teachers.”

Mrs Hounslow said she had been a teacher's aide to children who were now themselves teachers at the school.

"I am also a great aunt to 12 children who currently go to school at St Mary's,” she said.

"My children Karen, Michael and Susan all went to St Mary's as well.”

Mrs Hounslow said she had loved watching the school evolve over the years.

"It's been great, it's allowed me to keep up with technology,” she said.

"And I love sport so I've thoroughly enjoyed watching all the different sporting achievements by students.”

Mrs Hounslow said she had no big plans for her retirement.

"My husband is retired, so we'll just relax and probably do some fishing and catch up with family,” she said.

Principal Margaret Grew paid tribute to Mrs Hounslow in front of a packed school assembly and presented her with a gift before the school rose as one to give the outgoing staff member a standing ovation.

"That was a bit scary, I've never had a standing ovation before,” Mrs Hounslow said.

"I can tick that one off the bucket list now.”