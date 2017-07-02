18°
Below zero temps ice the Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd Jul 2017 10:41 AM
Michela Keith sent us this great shot of a cold Condamine scene earlier today.
Michela Keith sent us this great shot of a cold Condamine scene earlier today.

AS PREDICTED, temperatures across the Southern Downs this morning were freezing.

Stanthorpe got down to -4.3 degrees at 6.40am with an apparent temperature of -8.1 degrees.

It's warmed up slightly on the Granite Belt to reach 12 degrees at 10.30am but it still feels like it's 8.6 degrees.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In Warwick the mercury plummeted below zero at 4am and stayed there, reaching a low of -1.6 degrees at 6.30am.

In Warwick right now it's 10 degrees and heading for a top of 18.

Widespread frosts were reported and residents awoke to icy windscreens across the region.

The rest of Australia is feeling the cold too, with freezing sub-zero lows being reported right across New South Wales and Victoria.

Goulburn in New South Wales hit a punishing -9.7 degrees yesterday morning.

Canberra recorded -8.2 degrees this morning and Melbourne shivered through it's coldest morning of the year reaching 1 degrees.

The week ahead on the Southern Downs looks much the same as the last few days.

Warwick has an expected minimum of 0 degrees tomorrow before a top of 19 and a top of 20 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see temperatures drop again, with a minimum of 3 degrees forecast ahead of more freezing mornings expected late next week.

Topics:  stanthorpe weather warwick weather

