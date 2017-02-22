Berlin Wall fragment find

COLD WAR COLLECTABLE: Dell Maxwell, with the Berlin Wall fragment, is helping to organise the annual book store in Warwick.

A TOKEN marking the end of the Cold War has turned up in an unlikely spot; a box of books donated to a fundraising event in Warwick.

A small chunk of the Berlin Wall, a bag of 12th century English coins and a newspaper from 1912 splashed with reports on the sinking of the Titanic have been some of the curiosities to land at the Sunrise Rotary Club annual book store.

Organiser Dell Maxwell said there were many historic gems found among the 6000 books donated for the March 11 to 12 sale at 50 Albion St.

"How could you know what price to put on these sorts of things such as old coins and a piece of the Berlin Wall,” Mrs Maxwell said.

"They just turn up and we try to price them according to official valuation sites.”

Mrs Maxwell believed the Berlin Wall shard was used to raise money during floods in Western Queensland.

"The paperwork indicates it was sold at a fundraiser in Longreach at some stage.”

Mrs Maxwell will have a silent auction for the Berlin Wall piece and will list the 12th century coins on eBay. The newspaper with the Titanic on the front page has sold.

Pieces of the Berlin Wall were priced from $40 on eBay.

This is the Sunrise Rotary Club's third book sale in Warwick, with residents dropping off their donations at collection points around the city.

Mrs Maxwell said the sale had gone from strength to strength and this year the club hoped to raise more then $4000 with funds going towards several local charities and helping local students pursue academic endeavours.

"People in Warwick love books,” Mrs Maxwell said.

"Fiction and titles about gardening and craft are the first to go at the the sale.”

She said there will be loads of collectable sporting magazines from the 1980s.

All books were $2 and there was the regular bargain-pleaser - fill up a bag for $2.