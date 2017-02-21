Berlin Wall fragment lands in Warwick

COLD WAR COLLECTABLE: Dell Maxwell, with the Berlin Wall fragment, is helping to organise the annual book store in Warwick.

A TOKEN marking the end of the Cold Wall has turned up in an unlikely spot; a box of books donated to a fundraising event in Warwick.

A small chunk of the Berlin Wall, a bag of 12th century English coins and a newspaper from 1912 splashed with the sinking of the Titanic have been some of the curiosities to land at the Sunrise Rotary Club annual book store.

Organiser Dell Maxwell said there were many historic gems hidden among 6000 books on sale at the March 11 and 12 event at 50 Albion St, Warwick.

"How could you know what price to put on these sorts of things," Mrs Maxwell said.

"They just turn up and we try to price them according to officials valuation sites."

She planned to hold a silent auction for the Berlin Wall fragment that appeared to have been donated by a family from far Western Queensland.

"The Berlin Wall came down in 1990 and we have a certificate that this was to raise money for flood relief in Longreach," Mrs Maxwell said.

All books will be priced from $2 and there will be the bargain-pleaser - fill up a bag for $2.

Money will go towards helping local students pursue academic endeavours nationally and internationally as well as regional charities.

When the Warwick Daily News checked today, pieces of the Berlin Wall were priced from $40 on eBay.

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO LOCAL CHARITIES &

Rotary Projects