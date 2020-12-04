Best bets, form analysis for Warwick harness

We take an in-depth look at Sunday’s Warwick Pacing Cup meeting at Allman Park.

BEST BET

Race 7, No 4: MAGGIE

She ticks a lot of boxes after a good win in her first run after coming across from New Zealand.

NEXT BEST

Race 8, No 6: TIMENPATIENCE

Was very impressed with his win at Redcliffe, and looks very hard to beat if he can pace throughout.

FORM ANALYSIS

RACE 1

MALABUR SPUR has been given a good horse’s handicap off the 40m, however her form indicates that mightn’t be enough. She’s won three of her last four and galloped at her only defeat in that period.

BET: Malabar Spur to win

Sean Teuma: 5, 6, 4, 3

Anthony Collins: 5, 6, 3, 4

RACE 2

ATOMIC PETE is the runner of interest, making his debut for Dayl March. Being trained on the home track is a big advantage for a race like this. SCHOOBY is a veteran of 73 starts and looks prominent from the second row draw.

BET: No bet

ST: 4, 7, 2, 6

AC: 4, 7, 2, 6

RACE 3

BIG BANG LEONARD will take benefit from a run on the grass at Kilcoy, and looks the class runner in this field. Was a strong winner two starts back at Albion Park and can sow gate speed from the outside draw. Stablemate MONTANA LAD is also in the mix.

BET: Big Bang Leonard to win

ST: 5, 3, 4, 1

AC: 5, 4, 3, 1

RACE 4

PACIFIC COIN was an impressive winner at Redcliffe on Thursday and is more than capable of backing up. BE ON THE SLY scored three back at Redcliffe and has been racing well of late.

BET: Pacific Coin to win

ST: 6, 2, 3, 4

AC: 6, 4, 2, 3

RACE 5

Pacers run over the 1200m sprint trip here. BIG GEM MONTANA has plenty of gate speed and should take up the running from an inside draw. That could be the winning move over the short course. A ROCKNROLL LEGACY finished ahead of BIG GEM MONTANA last week at Kilcoy, however the engagement of Angus Garrard and the 1200m should suit the latter better.

BET: Big Gem Montana to win

ST: 2, 3, 5, 1

AC: 2, 3, 6, 4

RACE 6

This looks a race in two between OUR MAJOR DAY and MONTANA CHIEF. The former was a very impressive winner at this meeting as a youngster in 2017, and has gone on impressively since then. A last start Albion Park winner and can take up the running. MONTANA CHIEF will look to stalk him, and himself was a good winner at Kilcoy last weekend. Siding with Dayl March to take out his home feature.

BET: Our Major Day to win

ST: 3, 5, 2, 4

AC: 3, 2, 1, 5

RACE 7

MAGGIE won well at her Australian debut for Darrel Graham at Kilcoy, and there’s no reason why she can’t record back-to-back wins on the grass. ROCKNROLL DE GAMA has been racing in good spirit of late and should be able to sit just off the speed. MISS CATALINA is a veteran and can’t be ignored.

BET: Maggie to win

ST: 4, 5, 6, 3

AC: 4, 6, 5, 2

RACE 8

There was a lot to like about the win of TIMENPATIENCE at Redcliffe on November 26. Broke shortly after the start but was able to surge late to win by an increasing margin. DARTESIAN stormed up the sprint lane at Redcliffe on Thursday to win nicely, and DARBY RIGHTS is knocking on the door.

BET: Timenpatience to win

ST: 3, 5, 7, 6

AC: 3, 2, 7, 1

