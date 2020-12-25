Best bets, form analysis for Warwick

The Chronicle’s Sean Teuma takes an in-depth look at Saturday evening’s meeting at Clifford Park.

BEST BET

Race 3, No 7: UNRESOLVED

Finds a very nice race here. Gets in with 52.5kg after the claim of Angela Jones and can prove too strong for this field.

VALUE BET

Race 2 No 3: LINTHORPE LAD

Couldn’t have asked for more on debut behind two nice types. The rise in trip is a plus and having a last-start placegetter from a decent stable in the race only enhances the price.

FORM ANALYSIS

RACE 1

Good race to commence the day. WARARBA was a big drifter on debut at Dalby, before defeating the heavily-backed Yuppie. ISAREADY made late ground first-up at Toowoomba and will appreciate more speed in this event. The trip is a query.

BET: No bet

5, 1, 2, 4

RACE 2

LINTHORPE LAD ran a very nice race on debut behind a couple of handy types in Orson and Shotgun Sonny. The rise in trip will suit, as will a decent barrier after scratchings. CALL ME MAGGIE ran well as a beaten favourite at the Sunshine Coast and comes from a good stable. BETTER IN THAN OUT was a good run first-up and the time looks right to step up in trip.

BET: Linthorpe Lad each-way

3, 10, 9, 4

RACE 3

UNRESOLVED was a big winner at Roma two starts back, before making late ground at the Sunshine Coast. In a race with a few non-winners, this looks to be a good bit of placement from Mark Currie. THE HOOLIGAN is yet to run a drum over the trip, but he strikes the right race to try and run it out.

BET: Unresolved to win

7, 2, 3, 1

RACE 4

One of the races of the day. SHELLEY’S SPIRIT can sit back and smoke the pipe with a lot of speed engaged here. She was superb in breaking her maiden, an was beaten less than 3 ½ lengths behind Dis Dah Wun the start prior. MILLY WILL PARTY was backed off the map in her first run for Lindsay Hatch before taking no competitive part after blowing the start. PALICKI is another that took no part at her last run at Dalby. Her form prior to that was strong. EXCEED ROCK will go forward from a wide barrier - the last 100m will be the query.

BET: Shelley’s Spirit each way

8, 9, 7, 1

RACE 5

Another race with a few chances. BY THE LAW is gunning for the hat-trick after a pair of nice wins at Dalby. STEINBRENNER was heavily backed at Clifford Park last weekend before the lights went out and the race was abandoned. The drop back in distance won’t be an issue for BEL BEAU, who is an honest type.

BET: No bet

5, 7, 8, 10

RACE 6

The feature of the day comes in the form of the Magic Millions Country Cup Qualifier. This is the easiest event MR MARBELLOUZ has contested in a long time. He’s been given a big weight, but drops to 60kg with the claim of Ty Wheeler. He’s drawn nicely to take a forward spot and could prove very hard to run past. Unconditional will carry just 50kg after the Zac Lloyd claim. He was excellent in a BM72 at the Gold Coast and looks the obvious danger. COLPO DI TAMBURO has to contend with a wide draw, but always runs well at his home track and can’t be left out.

BET: Mr Marbellouz to win

1, 7, 6, 8

Originally published as Best bets, form analysis for Warwick