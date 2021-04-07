Best holiday hotspots now Aussies can go to NZ
Prepare your passports - the trans-Tasman bubble will allow unrestricted travel between Australia and New Zealand.
It is the first travel bubble announced by the federal government who are also canvassing bubbles with Singapore and South Korea.
Here's a list of some of the top attractions and locations across the ditch.
BAY OF ISLANDS
Located on the North Island, about a 30-minute flight from Auckland, the area encompasses more than 140 subtropical islands.
Dolphins and other marine life flourish in the habitat near the historical whaling port of Russell.
The port was the country's first colonial capital and is popular with sailors, fisherman and tourists.
ROTORUA
A historical town on the island's north is known as one of the country's biggest tourist attractions due to the geothermal hot springs.
The town is home to botanical gardens and historical Maori architecture as well as sitting on the banks of the Rotorua Caldera Lake.
WHAKAPAPA VILLAGE
A hidden gem for summer hikes and winter skiing on the North Island. The village's adventure hub is Tongariro National Park while Whakapapa, on the northern side of Mount Ruapehu, is the main skiing area.
It also houses the best beginners ski area in the country.
TRANZALPINE TRAIN
Described as one of the world's great train journeys the five-hour trip takes in the beautiful scenery between Christchurch and Greymouth.
The route passes through the winegrowing region of Marlborough and the lush pastures of the Canterbury Plains. A stop at the eco-tourism hub of Kaikoura is recommended, for the chance to go whale watching and swim with dolphins.
LAKE TEKAPO
Located in the middle of the southern island Lake Tekapo's crystal blue water surrounded by snowy peaks is a must-see.
It is either a three-hour drive from Queenstown or Christchurch and really comes into its own once the sun goes down.
The area surrounding the lake has been classified as a Dark Sky Reserve making it a prime location for stargazing.
WAITOMO GLOWWORM CAVES
One of New Zealand's best natural attractions, thousands of luminous glow worms perch themselves in Waitomo caves, Ruakuri cave, Lucky Strike and Tumutumu cave.
The Arachnocampa Luminosa glow worm aside there is water rafting, kayaking and waterfall jumps available in the area.
The caves are about two hours south of Auckland.
QUEENSTOWN
Home of New Zealand's adrenaline activities, Queenstown offers jet boating, bungee jumping, white water rafting and more.
The stunning town lies in the shadows of the Southern Alps making it a prime location for winter skiing on the slopes of The Remarkables and Coronet Peak.
For those wanting a slower pace there is the quaint gold rush town of Arrowtown which is home to restaurants, boutique shops and an excellent museum.
FOX AND FRANZ JOSEF GLACIERS
They are the two most publicly accessible glaciers in New Zealand and some of the most accessible in the world.
The Franz Josef Glacier is the third most visited tourist spot in the country and viewers can walk, cycle or fly around the glacier.
AORAKI MOUNT COOK NATIONAL PARK
The alpine park is home to the highest mountains and longest glaciers in the country.
There are more than 23 peaks in the parklands over 3000 metres high.
It is considered as the best area for mountaineering in Australasia and has a range of eco-tourism options available.
MILFORD SOUND
One of the country's most beautiful natural attractions is tucked deep with the Fiordland National park.
Milford Sound is the only fjord in New Zealand that is accessible by road. The stunning structure can be reached by water or land with cruises and kayaking available.
Originally published as Best holiday hotspots now Aussies can go to NZ