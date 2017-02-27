Best in the tourism business

Bestbrook Mountain Resort, along with Ballandean Estate Wines, has been awarded the Southern Queensland Country Tourism Chairman's Award.

BESTBROOK Mountain Retreat and Ballandean Estate Wines have both won major accolades for tourism.

Southern Queensland Country Tourism chairwoman Jane Summers said she couldn't split the two Southern Downs entries, so awarded each as a winner at the SQCT Chairman's Award.

Runners-up were named as Kingaroy's Hillview Cottages and Highfields' Easter Vintage Festival, while R On The Downs at Yangan, Highfields Pioneer Village and Kingsley Grove Estate Wines in Kingaroy were also named as finalists.

Dr Summers said the winners were proactive in their businesses, engaged with other regional tourism operators and worked closely with the Regional Tourism Organisation.

"Both Ballandean Estate and Bestbrook Mountain Resort are terrific role models,” she said.

"Both offer a brilliant experience for their guests while showcasing their unique part of Southern Queensland Country and both interacting with fellow tourism operators and us, the regional tourism organisation at every opportunity.

"What is common among these tourism leaders is an unreserved commitment and willingness to go beyond people's expectations - they not only welcome their guests genuinely and enhance their experience of the region but they do their part to develop tourism locally and at a regional level.”

Each winner receives $1200-worth of mentoring or marketing support for their businesses.