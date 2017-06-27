Best little town for greyhounds

EVEN START: The dogs are away in race one at Bundaberg Greyhound track.

ALLORA could soon be home to a new code of racing on the Southern Downs.

The development of a new greyhound and harness race track will be considered by Racing Queensland as part of a plan to renew interest in the sport in regional areas.

Southern Downs Regional Council last week submitted two expressions of interest to Racing Queensland to establish the new racing facility at the existing Allora Racecourse.

Racing Queensland has begun an expression of interest process to find options for up to two new venues each for greyhound and harness racing to the south and west of Brisbane, identified as key growth areas for both racing codes.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said councillors were keen to capitalise on an opportunity to bring such a large project to the region.

"Anything like this is an opportunity for the economic development of the Southern Downs, and it's one that doesn't come up every day,” Cr Dobie said.

"At this stage there is no estimate on what the redevelopment of the Allora Racecourse would cost but it would be a major development for our region.

"This would be a huge boon for our region, as even when these races don't draw huge crowds there is certainly a lot of employment around them.”

Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins said that, if successful, a racing track at Allora would go a long way to revive the industry in the region.

"We have had no harness racing west of the Great Divide for 14 years,” Mr Collins said.

"The closest greyhound racetrack is now in Ipswich. Toowoomba used to race out of the showgrounds but that was shut down in 2000.

"Allora would need a substantial makeover if it was the successful applicant as currently it is a greenfield site, but it's ready to be expanded.”

Mr Collins said attempts to centralise racing to Brisbane had detracted severely from the investment and interest in racing in regional Queensland.

"It was very successful,” he said.

"A lot of people can't afford to travel to Brisbane to race so they've dropped off without a local track and that's had a flow-on effect and essentially shrunk the industry.

"Having a track at Allora would rejuvenate the industry by lifting the sport's profile and bringing interest back.”

Racing Queensland CEO Eliot Forbes said the EOI process was all about growth and creating a brighter future for racing.

"To provide the best animal and participant welfare and the best platform for the future of racing we need some new world-class facilities and we believe our EOI process will create the competitive tension to achieve this,” Mr Forbes said.

The State Government will consider all projects put forward and in due course will announce the projects to be funded and delivery schedule.

The projects will be funded by the Racing Infrastructure Fund, which currently has $63 million available, with a further $61 million of inflows expected from the UBET agreement up until 2023.

The move towards Expressions of Interest, targeting local councils and other interested parties, follows an independent review by Deloitte into the future needs of harness and greyhound racing in south-east Queensland.

Racing Queensland chairman Steve Wilson said the move was part of Racing Queensland's plan to overhaul infrastructure and ensure industry growth over the next 20 years.

"Regions want jobs and people attractors,” Mr Wilson said.

"We've got money to spend to cause these and the will to get on with it.

"You can't attract tomorrow's customers with yesterday's facilities.”