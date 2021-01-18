Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the cafes that bring you your favourite cuppa. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the cafes that bring you your favourite cuppa. Source: News Corp Australia
Lifestyle

Best of Warwick: Nominate the Best Cafe now

by Matt Preston
18th Jan 2021 12:19 PM

THE best coffee, the best sandwich, the best vibe; we're kicking off our Delicious Local's 2021 search to find the place that has them all - the Best Cafe in Warwick.

Espresso your opinion and tell us why yours should make our shortlist of the city's favourites by nominating them on our Facebook page from today, Monday, January 18.

What happens inside the coffee mug is only half the story.

When people ask me about my favourite cafes, I'm drawn to welcoming places where the staff are upbeat, there's a warm, constant chatter, and there's something good to eat from a homemade slice to a healthy salad.

If I can sit outside on a sunny day, all the better.

The best cafes have the best of everything - the best food, the best coffee beans, the best personality.

Whether you prefer a cappuccino with a focaccia or a latte with a homemade scone - we want to know which cafe in Warwick you think does it best.

Who gives you that early morning buzz? Maybe you need a gluten-free choice? Or some fresh air with alfresco dining? Is the service slick and friendly? Does someone put a smile on your face?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Cafe in Warwick.

Consistency is key, along with taste and quality customer service.

We'll filter through the nominations and publish a shortlist for voting on Thursday, January 21. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, February 1. Bottoms up!

 

What is your favourite type of coffee?

Originally published as Best of Warwick: Nominate the Best Cafe now

More Stories

editors picks food lifestyle warwick cafes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Queensland is on track to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after one new case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        First gin distillery turns history into one-of-a-kind drop

        Premium Content First gin distillery turns history into one-of-a-kind drop

        News A little bit of ‘Divine intervention’ from a neurosurgeon led to a delicious new...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court