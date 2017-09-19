29°
Beware bullies using dark side of emojis

BE CAREFUL: Emojis may look cute but can be used irresponsibly.
by Elyse Wurm

A CUTE emoji can add a bit of fun to a text message, but concern has been raised cybersafety companies about their use as "weapons” in cyber bullying.

The release of the Emoji Movie prompted Cyber- Hound chief executive officer John Fison to shine a light on the dark side of the icons.

"The act of sending a pistol, syringe or knife emoji could lead to great anxiety and harm, as can receiving icons with sexual connotations,” Mr Fison said.

Scots PGC College head of junior and middle school Simon Edgar said online bullying was prevalent Australia wide, with visual cues such as emojis used to express a range of meanings.

"With written messages, emotion and/or tone is very difficult to share because it's not the same as the spoken word and much the same with the use of emojis,” Mr Edgar said.

He said emojis were not the sole method of cyber- bullying among students, but they had become part of the problem due to the instantaneous and flippant way they could be sent.

He said students were "very quickly responding or liking something with emoji icons, which they don't always necessarily think through".

Mr Edgar said those being bullied should speak to someone trusted.

If you or someone you know needs support, phone Lifeline 131114 or Kids Helpline 1800551800.

Topics:  cyber bullying cybersafety cyber safety emoji mental health

Warwick Daily News
