BEWARE: Credit card offenders strike Downs businesses

Residents should be on the lookout for credit card fraud. Contributed

WARWICK and Stanthorpe businesses have been hit by credit card fraudsters and Southern Downs police are reminding retailers to be cautious of identity theft.

A group of offenders in the region are using stolen credit card numbers stored in their phones to pay for goods and services.

This method is only successful when staff members manually enter the card number into the EFTPOS machine to perform the transaction.

Examples of purchases include iTunes vouchers (usually exceeding $1,000), prepaid credit cards, fuel, accommodation, scratch-its and movie tickets.

Police are cautioning managers and retailers to ensure their staff are properly trained in taking payment and to be suspicious of persons attempting to use credit card numbers stored from their phones that require manual entering.

If customers cannot verify their identity businesses do not have to accept payment.

Businesses who have accepted this form of payment have been out of pocket when the victim bank refuses the funds.

The offenders have been described as between 15 to 25 years old, male and of African and Middle Eastern appearances.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.