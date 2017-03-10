Police issue warning over dodgy door-to-door salesmen

A CONTRACTOR scam in the Rose City has police urging residents to be wary of people coming to their doors.

Police are warning Warwick residents to be wary of people going door-to-door offering to do maintenance around the house for low prices.

In a written release today, Warwick Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said there had been separate reports made to police of two males attending addresses offering driveway repairs for discounted prices that were too good to be true.

It was also reported both men became aggressive when their potential victims questioned their legitimacy.

Neither men are thought to be licensed contractors, and both were described as having thick accents.

One is described as about 30 years old, and about 5'11 of a heavier, with a fair complexion and short, dark beard.

The other is described as about 20 years old, of medium build, with dark hair and short beard.

Witnesses said they saw the men driving in a white ute.

Here are some tips if you find yourself in a similar situation:

Just say no, decline immediately any offer made by a contractor going door-to-door.

Don't tolerate any aggression from contractor.

Don't let them into your house, for any reason.

Don't volunteer any information about yourself or your property.

Ask for relevant licences that a legitimate contractor would hold i.e. ABN

Verify the contactors insurance with the contractor's insurance company

Always get a written quote before work commences

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.