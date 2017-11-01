News

BEWARE: Scammers posing as Warwick SES

BEWARE: Phone scammers are posing as Warwick SES.
BEWARE: Phone scammers are posing as Warwick SES. Peter Holt
by Elyse Wurm

THE Warwick SES has taken to Facebook to warn residents about scammers posing as the crew to raise money.

Phone calls had reportedly been made around the region, stating funds were being raised for the local SES through raffle tickets.

Warwick SES said on Saturday the local crew were not currently undertaking any fund raising over the phone.

"We are not aware of any other SES unit or related organisation who are doing this,” the statement said.

"We believe that this is a scam.”

Warwick Police this morning confirmed a scam had been rife throughout the region involving scammers posing as the SES.

But so far there have been no reports of people in Warwick falling victim to the scam.

Topics:  phone scam scammers warwick community warwick police warwick ses

Warwick Daily News

