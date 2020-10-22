BGA creator ‘Queen Amy’s’ husband hits back at critics

Amy Wilkinson had her two young sons in the car when police intercepted driving while more than three times the alcohol limit.

Bad Girls Advice members have been boycotting the secret women-only Facebook group after its creator was caught driving drunk with her two children in the car.

Amy Louise Wilkinson, also known as "Queen Amy", blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she was stopped while driving home after her own birthday party.

Caloundra Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that police intercepted Ms Wilkinson, 29, at Little Mountain on September 24 when they noticed her swerving in a lane beside them.

Her three and five-year-old sons were sitting in the back of the car when she was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.173.

Amy's husband Gary Wilkinson defended his wife saying everyone made mistakes and she would bounce back from it.

Amy's husband Gary Wilkinson quickly came to his wife's defence on social media, commenting it was easy to judge others on Facebook and nobody was perfect.

"She's already bounced back by the way … try and bring her down … no one can," he said.

However his post was quickly deleted after a flood of negative comments in reply.

Both Amy and Gary's Wilkinson's Facebook have since been deleted, with members of a re-established BGA group, Small Grapes, saying she was no longer showing up as admin.

"Wow that group is still alive," a former member posted.

"I was deleted off that group all because I told some of the ladies to grow up and stop being bullies."

One BGA member posted a photo of her peeling off the BGA sticker from her car after reading the story of Amy Wilkinson driving drunk with her kids in the car.

Ms Wilkinson and two others started the Facebook group in June 2016 which was promoted as a place for women to "feel free to release their inner sexual being".

At its prime, the site had about 200,000 members with posts ranging from dating advice to dirty jokes and memes.

The group, led by "Queen Amy", quickly gained a controversial reputation with its graphic sexual conversations.

At the time of publication, the Bad Girl's Advice merchandise website which sells BGA bumper stickers and shirts said the site was being worked on and to check back soon.

In Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Ms Wilkinson was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Ms Wilkinson was contacted for comment, she did not wish to say anything in response.