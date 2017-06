A large crowd is at the Allora Showgrounds this morning for the annual Allora Community Auction.

BIDDING has began at the annual Allora Community Auction.

A drizzly morning has turned into a bright clear day, giving punters plenty of opportunity to rummage through the wares on offer.

A range of electric goods is lined up and ready to be sold with a wide range of goods for sale, including ride on mowers, furniture and toys.

The Auction is on today only at the Allora Showgrounds.