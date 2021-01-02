Menu
Justin Bieber left little to the imagination in a video that he shared on social media which showed him sitting in his underwear.
Celebrity

Bieber shocks with very revealing video

by Marisa Dellatto, New York Post
2nd Jan 2021 12:32 PM

The internet is freaking out over a very revealing video of Justin Bieber getting his tattoos covered up.

On New Year's Day, Bieber, 26, released the music video for his song Anyone, where he plays a boxer with no tattoos.

The Biebs shared a behind-the-scenes video of him in Calvin Klein tighty-whities getting his ink covered up for the shoot.

"No tats for the #Anyonevideo," he posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Justin Bieber left little to the imagination in this video.
Covering up the tatts.
The clip shows two makeup artists going to town on his chest, neck, back and arms with an airbrush concealer. The singer has as many as 60 tattoos, which he's been acquiring since he was 16 years old. He said more than 100 hours of work went into inking his body over the past decade.

By the looks of the time-lapse video, quite a few more went into taking them off.

And though his body art was hidden in the video, Bieber made little effort to cover his private parts. Fans were quick to notice the sheer white material barely concealing an obvious bulge.

"In my defense … it looked at ME first," one Instagram follower commented.

"I'm trying not to look," wrote another.

"Justin Bieber leaving literally nothing to the imagination," wrote @thegaypayne.

"CLOSE YOUR LEGS," one user reminded.

Tatts on.
Tatts off.
It's not the first time the singer has bared it all. He has worked with Calvin Klein since 2015. At the time, his bulge was so impressive, many fans assumed the ads were digitally altered. Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have also posed for the brand together.

In November, the Holy singer was caught again in his undies on the set of a music video, possibly filming Anyone.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Bieber shocks with very revealing video

justin bieber

