Big bash to celebrate 20 years for Big W

ONE Warwick business is celebrating 20 years in the Rose City, and the community is welcome to join in the celebrations.

Big W landed in the Rose City Shoppingworld when the centre first opened 20 years ago.

Long-serving staff member Deb Bradfield said this Friday would mark the special anniversary.

"We'll be celebrating in store between 10am and noon," Mrs Bradfield said.

"I'll be dressing up as Snow White - in the early years I used to make all my own costumes and she was the one I became known for.

"We used to do a lot of fundraising for the Warwick Hospital and had a kids club with the Daily News so we'll have the Daily Dalmatian and Rosie the Possum with us as well.

"It was something very special that no other stores were doing."

A cake will be cut at 11am and there will be McDonald's vouchers and other goodies up for grabs in store.

"We're keen to celebrate with the community," Mrs Bradfield said.

"Kids can come along and see all the characters come back for the first time in a few years."