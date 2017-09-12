28°
News

Big bash to celebrate 20 years for Big W

Big W Warwick is turning 20.
Big W Warwick is turning 20. Caitlan Charles
Sophie Lester
by

ONE Warwick business is celebrating 20 years in the Rose City, and the community is welcome to join in the celebrations.

Big W landed in the Rose City Shoppingworld when the centre first opened 20 years ago.

Long-serving staff member Deb Bradfield said this Friday would mark the special anniversary.

"We'll be celebrating in store between 10am and noon," Mrs Bradfield said.

"I'll be dressing up as Snow White - in the early years I used to make all my own costumes and she was the one I became known for.

"We used to do a lot of fundraising for the Warwick Hospital and had a kids club with the Daily News so we'll have the Daily Dalmatian and Rosie the Possum with us as well.

"It was something very special that no other stores were doing."

A cake will be cut at 11am and there will be McDonald's vouchers and other goodies up for grabs in store.

"We're keen to celebrate with the community," Mrs Bradfield said.

"Kids can come along and see all the characters come back for the first time in a few years."

Topics:  big w warwick warwick business

Warwick Daily News
Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

AUSTRALIAN children will be able to get a potentially lifesaving meningococcal jab from as young as two months old.

Dancers share ancient culture with students

RICH TRADITION: Buddy Hicks (left) leads the dancers from Winangali Infusion in the NAIDOC celebration performance.

Buddy Hicks led the guest performers from Toowoomba dance group

Future teachers wrap up working experience

GREAT EXPERIENCE: Warwick East State School student teacher coordinator Michael Sullivan (centre) farewelling students teachers Jack Pickering, Lauren McVeigh, Rebecca Hockings, Molly Webster, Letitia Stuart and Katelyn Hill.

Six student teachers have been working at Warwick East State School

OPINION: Luke and Eric tie the knot at Leslie Dam

Newlyweds Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray with their groomsmen and "broomsmen” following their wedding at Leslie Dam.

Reporter Sophie Lester shares her thoughts on the weekend's wedding

Local Partners