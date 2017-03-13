Big Book Sale a booming success on just two days

Narelle Eather, Gloria and Ronald Ellis, and Bruce Fanning at the Rotary Sunrise Big Book Sale at 50 Albion St.

IT was a two-day rather than four days Big Book Sale this year but the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise expects to almost match last year's takings.

Rotary Sunrise Big Book Sale co-ordinator Dell Maxwell said the response from the public was fantastic.

"Our busiest time was Saturday morning,” she said.

Craft and cookery books, fiction and a lot of Australiana were the favourites with the buyers at the sale at 50 Albion St between Betta Bilt Cabinets and the Daily News.

Rotary Sunrise had 15 volunteers helping out at the weekend and two others away at a training weekend in the Northern Rivers of New South Wales.

"We plan another Big Book Sale at the same time next year,” Mrs Maxwell said.

"Books not sold this year will be stored away for next year. Anyone wanting to donate books for next year can leave books at Olsen's Home Timber and Hardware or B and K Motors.”

Money raised goes to support Rotary projects and support the Warwick area community.