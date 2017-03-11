Big boost to local businesses

BACK IN BUSINESS: Warwick Chamber of Commerce vice-president David Martin and president Julia Keogh unveil the new website that promises to deliver up-to-date information for business members.

THREE months on and the new-look Warwick Chamber of Commerce is already kicking goals.

President Julia Keogh said an overhaul of the chamber website and a new logo was one of the first steps for the new executive, which is already looking at rising membership numbers.

"When we sat down for the first time after the general meeting, we decided we wanted to create a new website that we could be in control of and regularly update,” Ms Keogh said.

"We also wanted to get our heads around what the Chamber of Commerce means to the community and how we can assist the community, so we came up with the connect plus commerce plus community motto.

"There was nothing wrong with the old logo but while we were refreshing everything we wanted a new logo that better reflected those changes and communicated what were about.

"We've also been able to develop a full calendar of professional development, networking events and other events relevant to business people.”

Ms Keogh said the new website would be updated regularly with local photographs and information, which was already paying dividends in memberships.

"We have a local photographer who has supplied us with photos reflecting the different industries we have here and we'll be constantly looking to provide people with up to date information about what's happening,” she said.

"Our secretary, Lyn Prowse-Bishop, has been very proactive in collating information that comes in from a federal or state level, such as releases from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland.

"We set out a goal to increase membership by 10% in the first year and we've already achieved that with 76 members.

"We now have members categorised by sector, so we could tell you how many businesses we represent in retail or any other industry.”

David Martin, who is serving as vice-president with Louise Clarke, said he was also keen to help owners grow business opportunities.

"The members on the executive all own our own businesses so we know what businesses go through on a day to day basis,” Mr Martin said.

"It's exciting to be able to connect local businesses with expert advice and help them grow.

"We also plan to look at any requests for financial assistance based on merit and how it will benefit our business community going forward.”

The Warwick Chamber of Commerce will hold its first meeting for the year on Monday night. For more information, go to www. warwickchamber.com.au.