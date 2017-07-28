Big brass concert will make this town swing

GET SWINGIN': Southerns Downs students will perform tonight with leading jazz musicians John Morrison (centre), Jacki Cooper and Ed Wilson at the Warwick Town Hall.

SOUTHERN Downs students and leading jazz musicians are joining forces to give a one-night only tribute to the 1930s swing era.

Leading jazz performers John Morrison, Ed Wilson and Jacki Cooper have been conducting the two-day workshop for 10 schools from the region.

Warwick Central State School instrumental teacher Bruce Eddiehausen said, under the trio's tutelage, 150 students from communities including Inglewood, Killarney, Texas, Stanthorpe and Yangan would perform at the Warwick Town Hall tonight.

"We've got three of Australia's best jazz musicians teaching our students,” Mr Eddiehausen said.

"It's a marvellous opportunity and not something Warwick gets very often.

"Us teachers are very dedicated to what we do but they have an array of experience that just gives this workshop so much more - it's as much professional development for the teachers as it is for the kids.”

Mr Eddiehausen said the workshop was designed to prepare students in the jazz choir for the Generations in Jazz festival in South Australia next May, where 15 top singers would be selected to represent the Southern Downs region.

"Usually every jazz song has a section for a soloist and an improvisation solo is really difficult,” he said.

"They spend as much time investing in music education as they do performing.

"John has been doing this sort of thing for 30 years and Ed for 50 years, so everyone is learning so much.

"John's just been through a whole thing on the blues, which would be the first time a lot of these kids would have learnt about blues music.”

A qualified pilot, Mr Morrison and his partner Ms Cooper flew up from Sydney for the Bach to Bush performance last weekend,

He has been tasked with leading the senior band, Mr Wilson the junior band, while Ms Cooper is instructing a choir of about 100 for the performance.

The concert will feature performances from the visiting musicians, with music to celebrate the iconic jazz of the 1930s.

"That style is unique that the kids are picking up on,” Mr Eddiehausen said.

"It's an era with big names like Louis Armstrong and Eddie Miller.

"The kids are eight to 14 years old and have all been playing between two and five years.”

Mr Eddiehausen applauded schools throughout the region for taking advantage of the opportunity.

"The support from principals in this district is amazing - they see the value,” he said.

"There have been so many studies, and learning music teaches you so much.”

The concert will be held at the Warwick Town Hall from 6pm tonight.

Tickets are $10 a person and can be purchased from Warwick Central State School or at the door.

For more information, phone 46604333.