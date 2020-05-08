Big change to Big W toy sale

This year’s sale will be very different from last year’s.

For parents the Big W toy sale is unmissable if you want to pick up a bargain for your child.

But you have to be prepared to put up with a mad midnight trolley rush as doors open, with many shoppers jostling elbow-to-elbow as they swoop on the best toy deals.

This year Big W has confirmed it will go ahead with its annual toy sale next month but expect the event to be quite different from other years.

Unlike previous years there will be no midnight start or crowds jostling for that prized toy at to the popular sale.

Instead, strict social distancing rules will continue to apply meaning customers must stay 1.5 metres apart from each other and stores won't be opening at midnight.

However, the sale will be extended by a week and parents will be able to shop the sale from home and arrange a contactless pick up from stores or home delivery.

"We are excited to announce that Australia's favourite toy sale will be back in June 2020," Big W commercial general manager Teresa Rendo said in a statement.

"While we can't reveal the dates just yet, it will be a toy mania like no other with more ways to safely shop the sale online and in-store, including online lay-by in the lead up to Christmas."

To be first to know about the toy sale's dates parents can sign up to Big W's newsletter or follow the discount department store on Facebook or Instagram.

The Big W event is one of the most popular sales of the year, with many savvy parents using the opportunity to stock-up and lay-by gifts for their children's birthday or Christmas.

'MADNESS': PARENTS BATTLE CROWDS AT LAST YEAR'S TOY SALE

During last year's sale videos and photos shared on social media revealed the mayhem that ensued across Australia.

Parents flooded stores for the chance to get their hands on some of the hottest kids' toys at heavily discounted prices.

One woman shared clips of hordes of parents armed with empty trolleys, all eagerly waiting to be let in at midnight.

She later shared a second clip showing the eager crowds being let in as the shutters rolled open, suggesting she worked at the store.

"Toy sale madness at Narellan," she captioned the video in Facebook group Big W Families Australia.

The short clip caused a stir online, with many of the group's 56,000 members in shock at the scenes that were unfolding.

"OMG I can't believe how many people actually go at midnight," one said.

Another added: "This is so crazy."

Others described the frenzy as a "total sh*t show", while one mum described eagerly excited shoppers as "lunatics".

"People were actually running like lunatics," she said, describing the chaos in her local store.

Another mum posted there were "people waiting" at the Penrith store before midnight, while another shared a selfie outside Epping, both in NSW.

