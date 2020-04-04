BIG DAY IN: Picnic day goes digital after virus cancellation

FRESH AIR: There might not be any kites this year, but the Killarney Picnic Basket Day will go ahead in digital form. Picture: John Towells

FRESH AIR: There might not be any kites this year, but the Killarney Picnic Basket Day will go ahead in digital form. Picture: John Towells

Like so many other local events, the annual Killarney Picnic Basket Day was cancelled last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, dealing a hefty blow to regional tourism and community spirit.

However, the event’s committee have found a way to turn the cancellation into a positive through the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Home initiative. Tomorrow, instead of the traditional gathering at Melrose Station, anyone who might have been interested in attending the picnic is instead invited to put together their own picnic at home and share it via social media.

Donna Leigh, one of the event’s organisers, said the idea remains strongly connected to their message of mental health awareness and community support, and encouraged anyone from across the Southern Downs and beyond to use the opportunity to connect with others.

“Wherever people are, they can just sit back with the people they love and have a really nice day, and hopefully connect with their families online and share the picnic experience,” Ms Leigh said.

“The idea is that everyone can picnic with whatever they have – whether that be a cup of tea and a scone or a gourmet lunch. We’ve been having really positive feedback – we even have someone in Italy who is going to do their picnic for Sunday lunch, and someone else in New York too.”

Warwick local Karina Devine said she attended the Picnic Basket Day last year and loved it, but wouldn’t have been able to go again this year if the coronavirus hadn’t cancelled her overseas travel plans.

“Everyone is going through some level of horrible at the moment with this virus, and I think having the picnic at home is a simple thing to do that can bring just a little bit of joy without too much pressure or expectation,” Ms Devine said.

“I have a beautiful picnic rug so I’ll set that up, one of my hobbies is making cheese so I can set up some of that, and I have a girlfriend that lives up the Sunshine Coast so we’ll probably FaceTime and share the picnic.”

Ms Leigh said the event will try to incorporate as many of the usual attractions as possible through local producers and entertainment, including Warwick group The Blue Violets.

“We’ll still use our Facebook platform to promote those producers, local businesses, and community groups who would have been there on the day, and there will be links to the musicians’ livestreams as well,” Ms Leigh said.

“The important thing is that people might be alone, but they are still connected. We’re hoping this kind of positive message will spread more quickly than any virus.”