Big day out for doggos

SOUTHERN Downs ARK reported a successful adoption day at Aquabird on Saturday.

A great effort by members and volunteers raised funds for the animal-minded organisation.

ARK president Ann Simon said the group was happy with the response from the Warwick public.

"It was a very good day and we are pleased with the good turnout,” Mrs Simon said.

"It helped to raise a bit of money, as well as find some new homes for both cats and dogs.

"Two dogs were adopted, with interest in two others, as well as three cats being adopted.”

Mrs Simon said a number of volunteers helped to make it a memorable event.

"The day helped to get the word out for the work that we do,” she said.

"The support from everyone from nail clippings through to the sausage sizzle, pet photos and dog hugs was superb.”