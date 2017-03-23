Big goals on table for new RSL committee

READY TO REVAMP: Members of the new-look Warwick RSL board are (back) Matt Laverick, Lindsay Goodwin, senior vice-president Bruce Shelley, Bill Ogle, Adam Colrain, treasurer Jeff Hannaford, (front) junior vice-president Lorraine Dent, Karen McKavanagh and president Geraldine O'Neill.

A NEW menu and dress code are among improvements to the Warwick RSL its new board says could help grow club membership.

A reshuffle on Tuesday night has Geraldine O'Neill taking over as president, Bruce Shelley as senior vice-president and Lorraine Dent as junior vice-president.

Treasurer Jeff Hannaford and commitee member Adam Colrain are the only two members to return to the board this term.

"We're feeling happy with a nice fresh committee,” Mrs O'Neill said.

"We're looking forward to working together for the benefit of the club, its members and the community.”

A former employee and long-time member of the club, Mrs Dent said the committee hoped to grow membership.

"Membership right now is at about 7000, whereas it has been as high as about 11,000 in the past,” she said.

"This is my first time on the committee but my husband, who is a returned soldier, and I have been members for the 17 years we've lived in Warwick.

"Most of us stood for our positions because we saw things weren't right and members weren't necessarily happy.

"We want to improve the standard of dress code and the menu and ensure the staff have the right guidance to make the memorial club feel a bit special again.”

Mrs Dent said the Warwick RSL held an important function in the Rose City.

"It's there for the community and for the returned servicemen,” she said.

"We want to hear feedback from our members and ensure them their feedback is being listened to.”

Outgoing president Cliff Farrell, who did not stand for re-election, said he supported the incoming committee.

"The RSL is sort of the heart of the town and I think it's very important to keep it alive and growing,” Mr Farrell said.

"One of the biggest challenges going forward for them is to increase membership.”

Warwick Daily News contacted the RSL but management was unable to provide a comment before time of print.