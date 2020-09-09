Menu
England v Australia - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20
Aussies beat Poms, keep number one ranking

by Jai Bednall
9th Sep 2020 6:53 AM

Australia has won the final game of its three-match T20 series against England to retain the world number one ranking.

The two nations entered the match equal on points in the ICC rankings but after restricting the Poms to 6/145, Australia chased down the score in the final over.

Both teams rested players for the dead rubber match after England won the first two games of the series.

Josh Hazlewood (1/23 from four overs) and Mitchell Starc (1/20 from four overs) set the tone for the visitors with the ball while Adam Zampa (2/34 from four) snagged a couple of wickets.

Aaron Finch (39 from 26) again made a bright start in the power play before the mid-order wobbles hit again.

Finch, Glenn Maxwell (six) and Steve Smith (three) all fell to Adil Rashid, continuing Australia's poor play of spin.

"It's become an issue in these three games, it's become a big issue," Warne said.

There was an element of danger as Australia fell from 1/70 to 5/100 but Mitch Marsh (39 from 36) and Ashton Agar (16 from 13) steadied the ship and saw the Aussies home.

Steve Smith failed again, scoring just three runs. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)
Steve Smith failed again, scoring just three runs. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

Rashid also took the wickets of Maxwell and Smith in game one of the series, when Australia was cruising at 0/98 in pursuit of 163, but limped to the finish line at 6/160.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Big issue' crippling Aussie cricket

