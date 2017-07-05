20°
Big music names bring shows to small towns

Sean Teuma
| 5th Jul 2017 6:00 PM
READY TO ROLL: Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou are pumped for a big night in Warwick.
READY TO ROLL: Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou are pumped for a big night in Warwick. Contributed

WHAT do you get when you cross a Rockhampton duo that boasts an ARIA number-one album under its belt and every tiny town in Australia?

One might say it's the most insane idea known to man.

Tom Busby, however, says it's a recipe for nights of fun, laughter and endless memories.

The Tiny Towns tour idea was just that, an aim for the Busby Marou boys to perform in every tiny town Australia-wide.

Sounds crazy, right?

Busby admits the idea is a little out of left-field, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"We're Rockhampton boys, and we cut our teeth in all these small country towns,” he said.

"We were always playing these gigs, and feel they've been a big part of our success.

"It's why we want to thank everyone from the little towns for supporting us.

"We had this crazy idea that before the end of our careers to do something like Slim Dusty where he would rock up and play at every small town.

"It's not something a modern band would do.

"So we thought to ourselves, why don't we do it?”

A need for music in regional centres was seen by the band, and Busby says the response to the idea so far has been immense.

"We're aware that people out there are thirsty for music and that they want to come out and support us,” he said.

"So we're coming out to theatres and cultural centres to play, and the results so far with tickets has been amazing.”

Artists in the past have brought the watered-down version of gigs to regional towns before, however Busby says the duo would give fans the full treatment.

"We're bringing along Harry Hookey who is an absolute star, who will blow the audience away,” he said.

"The full show is coming to town, we're not doing it half-arsed, we're bringing the full production to Warwick.

"We hope the community can get behind us because we're planning on putting on a really good show.

"Our ultimate gig is where the crowd gets up out of their seat and dances, laughs and has fun.”

The standout moment for the Busby Marou boys came in February this year when their album Postcards from the Shellhouse reached the top of the ARIA charts.

Busby said the experience was unmatched in their careers to date.

"It was a real shock for us,” Busby said.

"We were walking around buzzing after we found out, especially coming up against some heavyweights and international artists.

"We knew that people were anticipating us to release our new music, but we didn't expect to come out of the gates with a number one. We had massive names coming up to us like Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daly and the Living End congratulating us and saying they're proud.”

Busby Marou heads to Warwick Town Hall on Saturday July 15, with tickets at: http://tickets.oztix .com.au/?Event=74792.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  busby marou music tiny towns tour

