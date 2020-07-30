BIG PLANS: WIRAC’s 2021 expansion

SPACING OUT: WIRAC manager Karen Peters is excited to launch the centre’s new fitness room at the beginning of 2021. Picture: contributed

ONE of Warwick’s most popular fitness centres plans to kick off 2021 with a bang with a new space worth more than $400,000.

Funded largely by the Southern Downs Regional Council, the WIRAC expansion will give the centre a new ground-level fitness room designed for group classes.

Centre manager Karen Peters said the team was excited for the development, which would extend the centre on the Warwick High side.

Mrs Peters said the new space would free up their other areas and make fitness classes more accessible to the community.

“This is the first space of its kind for WIRAC, and we’ve been dying to have something like this for a long time,” Mrs Peters said.

“We usually use the courts for fitness classes, but when we have sports on, we’re very limited with how often we can use that space because of the other activities going on.

“We’ve had the room upstairs, which isn’t accessible for those with disabilities, but this will be with a ramp and everything, and people will be able to hire out the room as well.”

While initial plans and tenders remain with the SDRC, Mrs Peters estimated the WIRAC team would be able to open the new fitness room to the community by the start of next year.

“Preliminary plans were put to council, but I think we’re aiming to have it done by January,” she said.

“We lost a lot of members when we shut, and we’ve probably got half of them back again, which is more than we expected.

“It’s a slow and steady return to normal now, and hopefully we’ll be able to launch the new space and 2021 with a bang.”

