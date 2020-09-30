Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

We all love the Big Prawn. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

We all love the Big Prawn. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

A "ROUTINE" inspection of Ballina's beloved Big Prawn has uncovered some issues with the structure.

The giant crustacean sits proudly next to the Bunnings store at West Ballina.

It had been earmarked for demolition in 2009, but when Bunnings bought the site for their new store, they saved it and even gave it a much-needed makeover ‒ and a tail.

The work to fix up the Big Prawn cost $400,000.

The Big Prawn back in its hey day.

Complex manager of Bunnings Ballina, Daune Hoare, said they had been proud to refurbish the prawn as part of the construction of the new store.

But now they need to do a bit more work on the structure.

"During a recent routine inspection, we spotted some minor rust and a few minor cracks on the outside," Mr Hoare said.

The Big Prawn getting its makeover, thanks to Bunnings. Photo Graham Broadhead.

"We're currently engaging a tradesperson to treat this.

"We're proud to have the iconic Ballina landmark out the front of our store and we are careful to make sure it's looked after."

So what does this mean for the future of the Big Prawn?

The structure is made of a reinforced steel frame and covered with sprayed concrete.

Minor rust and minor cracks do not impact the integrity of the structure, Bunnings explained.

They are taking their responsibility to care for the prawn seriously.

Phew ‒ it looks like we'll have the Big Prawn on the Ballina skyline for some time to come.