BIG RAINS: Rose City receives 40mm+ overnight

YESTERDAY afternoon’s rainfall may not have reached the 80mm heights Warwick residents hoped for, but the latest forecast has another drenching is on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauge in the Warwick CBD recorded 39.6mm after yesterday’s heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Environdata’s Percy St gauge collected 42.2mm since 9am yesterday.

BOM data also recorded 20mm rain at Killarney overnight, though Stanthorpe and the wider Granite Belt missed out with only 4mm collected at Applethorpe.

The Southern Downs’ wet start to 2021 is far from over. According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said this month’s rains could become more intense.

“We do often see systems like this moving through this time of year, and of course the wet season does pack a bit more of a punch with a La Niña hanging above the region,” Ms Hoff said.

“Today the chance of rainfall does continue, and even possibly a thunderstorm with a chance of severe storm activity.

“It’s a little bit of an outside chance, but it’s still something to keep in mind. We could see some bigger storms which could lead to some higher totals.”

Predictions from BOM suggest Warwick could receive another 10-20mm in showers today, with the chance of an extra 5-10mm around the Granite Belt.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone is less optimistic at this stage, predicting 1mm – 5mm for the Warwick area.

No storm warnings have been issued for the region at this time.

