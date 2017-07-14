19°
Big spenders: How much we're paying to create Qld jobs

14th Jul 2017 5:45 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

EACH job created by the State Government's Advance Queensland innovation policy cost almost $85,000.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spruiked Advance Queensland's success for supporting 2120 jobs, but the State Government has invested $179 million since it was launched two years ago - an average cost of $84,433 for each job.

However the program has also leveraged $100 million in private investment for the state.

"At its heart, Advance Queensland is about jobs, people and opportunity," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are creating and sustaining jobs, harnessing Queenslanders' ideas for new products and services, and encouraging people from all walks of life to back themselves."

