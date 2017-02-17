Big thumbs up for Stanthorpe thermometer

BRRRR: Councillors moved to allocate funding for the Big Thermometer statue in Stanthorpe's Rotary Park yesterday.

COFFS Harbour is famous for the Big Banana, Ballina for the Big Prawn and fairly soon the Southern Downs could be famous for a big item all of its own.

Stanthorpe's big thermometer is one step closer to being a reality after Southern Downs councillors pushed to find funding for the project yesterday.

Councillors unanimously approved the placement of the Big Thermometer at the submitters cost in Rotary Park on the banks Quart Pot Creek.

The cost of the project - including the earthworks, caravan parking bay and concrete footpath - was estimated at $31,418 and the recommendation had been to identify funds in the third quarter budget review, not due for several months.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally said, with the project a long time in the works, it was time to allocate the funding.

"This has been highlighted as a project for Stanthorpe," Cr McNally said.

"During my first term of council we had working group to seek funding from Arts Queensland.

"Instead of considering this in the third quarter budget review I would like to ask for the funds to be allocated now and be accounted for in that review."

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn said he happy to second a motion to fund the works immediately yesterday morning.

CEO David Keenan said the Big Thermometer would eventually be an asset of council and confirmed the change of allocation of capital works funds would now be reported as part of the third quarter budget review process.

Other councillors were excited to welcome the local artwork to Rotary Park.

"I've heard from the community how excited they were about it at the last Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce," Rod Kelly said.

"Having a public artwork built from the local granite will be a great asset to be enjoyed by community,"

"It's a great initiative for the Chamber of Commerce," Marika McNichol said.

"People going over bridge will be able to see it in a strategic position.

"It would be great benefit for visitors and great pride for the Stanthorpe community."