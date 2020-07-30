Big weekend, bigger season: Water Rats’ way forward

ON-FIELD ACTION: Charlie Brennand on the attack for the Warwick Water Rats team which will return to their home ground at Risdon Oval this Saturday. Picture: Joe Levick

ON-FIELD ACTION: Charlie Brennand on the attack for the Warwick Water Rats team which will return to their home ground at Risdon Oval this Saturday. Picture: Joe Levick

RUGBY UNION: The Warwick Water Rats are determined to make as strong a return to the community’s social scene as they are to the field, with the club’s calendar quickly filling up.

This weekend promises a blockbuster of rugby union at Risdon Oval, with the men’s B-grade, ladies’ sevens, and junior girls’ teams all featuring in the sport’s return to Warwick.

Water Rats president Andrew Williams said he was impressed with the men’s, women’s and junior teams’ performances last week, and was eager to see them take a win at their home ground.

“Everything’s looking really good, the boys especially had a good win last week in their first round,” Williams said.

“This weekend we’ve got plenty of rugby, and we’re looking strong and getting good numbers at training.

“We’ve had a few little injuries and there’s still a bit of uncertainty with this virus, but everybody’s taking it in their stride and hopefully we can play the season out.”

Alongside the 11 home games scheduled throughout the rest of the season, the Water Rats have also confirmed their community-favourite Ladies’ Day event will go ahead on September 12.

Water Rats secretary Tess Enchelmaier said she was “very, very excited” to see the club and one of its most popular events get off the ground after months of doubt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People want to do things and (rugby) is one of their only chances to watch live sport, which I think is good because it’ll translate into people sticking with our game and culture next year,” she said.

“We’re so excited about Ladies’ Day too, both for the community and to be raising money for Little Windmills, a charity which helps rural kids who have been involved in accidents or with special needs get to the city for treatment.

“We’re hoping to build off the back of last year’s success and turn our event and rugby union into a go-to for the Warwick community.”

