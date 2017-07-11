Big win for Warwick Optus customers

One of the new Optus towers recently installed in Warwick. This one is now live and in place at the Warwick Golf Club.

IT'S good news for Optus customers in Warwick.

The telecommunications giant has recently invested $1million in the Warwick region with the construction of two new towers, both of which are now live.

The new towers are located at 155 Hawker Road, Warwick and in Reservoir Kenilworth Street, Morgan Park.

The site at 155 Hawker Road will offer benefits across northern residential areas of Warwick, the Warwick Allora Road, the golf course and parts of the Cunningham Highway.

The site at Reservoir Kenilworth Street will benefit Morgan Park (incl the racing complex), parts of the New England Highway and the Killarney-Warwick Road.

The new mobile towers will provide Optus mobile customers with improved reception for calls and texts and offer enhanced mobile services (such as internet browsing, news, finance, weather and traffic updates).

Manager of Network Planning at Optus Vin Mullins said the company was investing significantly to strengthen and broaden our mobile network coverage in regional areas.

"We are proud to be able to continue this in the Warwick region," he said.

"The area has a growing population and the additional towers mean we are able to offer an improved customer experience across the network - whether that be faster speeds when using your data on your mobile, or making calls on the go."